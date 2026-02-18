SHERMAN OAKS—The Los Angeles Fire Department battled a four-story (three residential over parking) fire on Tuesday, February 17. The blaze was reported at 3:05 p.m. at 4522 N. Woodman Avenue on the third floor.

By 3:39 p.m. a total of 43 firefighters extinguished the fire in at least one unit on the 3rd floor in 34 minutes. There were no reported injuries. Crews remained on scene for overhaul operations and water removal.

There is water/smoke damage beyond the fire unit, but the extent is not yet determined. The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.