HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Thursday, June 6, the Los Angeles Fire Department extinguished a fire at 1:48 a.m. at 1765 N Vista Del Mar Avenue.

A total 32 firefighters took just 19 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish flames within a small abandoned and vacant two-story apartment building.

The fire was well involved by the time the LAFD arrived on the scene. There were no reports of any injuries during the blaze. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.