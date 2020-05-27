STUDIO CITY—The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on Tuesday, May 26, at 3590 Woodhill Canyon Place near Laurel Canyon Boulevard at 5:50 p.m.

The quarter-acre brush fire, approximately 11,000 square feet, was successfully extinguished by 7 p.m. in an update the LAFD made via their Twitter page. A helicopter from the department’s Air Operations doused the flames.

According to update provided by Nicolas Prange of the LAFD, Crew 3 of the LAFD cut a line “in the brush down to ‘mineral earth’ around the perimeter (with hand tools) to isolate the unburned brush from the burn area.”

Prange added that there still remain some “hot spots and smoldering material” around the burn area.

While the cause of the fire is still under investigation, there were no reports of injuries or structures damaged. Prange indicated the crew would remain on the scene for “mop up efforts.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department website indicates that Brush Clearance season is set to begin June 1. The department also alerts to the possibility of the date changing as “we assess the public health needs related to COVID-19.”

The LAFD says that brush fires “continue to be a threat to life and property within the Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone.”