WESTWOOD—On April 22, The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), West Bureau, responded to a call of smoke coming from the roof of West Wilshire Residential Apartments located at 10401 W. Wilshire Boulevard.



According to the LAFD website’s Alert page, firefighters first on the scene discovered that the smoke was coming from the elevator room on the roof of the 11-story apartment complex of building 18.



The fire was fully extinguished in 20 minutes. LAFD reported the fire, Incident # 1384 was out at 6:18 p.m.