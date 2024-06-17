HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On July 17, a post-fire began in northern Los Angeles County and Ventura Counties including the Gorman area. At 7:23 a.m. reports of high winds that had fanned the flames engulfing approximately 15,000 acres including ranch lands in Gorman.

Most recent reports indicate that the wildfires have increased to approximately 42,000 acres. The Los Angeles Fire Department has issued an air quality alert due to the extent of the wind and wildfires. The public is urged to take precautions and know your evacuation route should you need to use it.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) firefighters responded to several fires over the weekend. LAFD Hollywood firefighters battled two brush fires in extra dry conditions due to government-imposed water restrictions on Los Angeles County residents.



On June 17, at 3:21, an LAFD alert confirmed a brush fire in progress located at 7529 Franklin Avenue in Hollywood Hills.



The fire consumed brush in a 20’ x 20’ area full of dry grass, trees, and a shed. It took firefighters a reported 81 minutes to extinguish the flames. The following came directly from an LAFD Alert.



“Due to the location and access issues, it took firefighters 81 minutes (4:42 a.m.) to extinguish the flames. LAFD Air Operations provided critical water drops to keep it from growing while ground crews gained access. No reported injuries. Cause of fire under investigation.”



On June 16, there was a reported injury at a brush fire in progress located at 2699 N. Cahuenga Boulevard.



According to an LAFD press release, it took over 100 firefighters nearly two hours to get the Cahuenga brush fire under control. The fire consumed approximately three acres. Approximately one-quarter-acre was burning grass going uphill.



Fire helicopters worked from above spraying water strategically on what LAFD referred to as, “The head of the fire, while ground crews developed progressive hose lays around both flanks of the fire.”



Crews established a containment perimeter and remained on the scene to manage hotspots. There was no reported structure damage. No evacuation orders were necessary. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



One LAFD firefighter was transported to an area hospital in fair condition with what the LAFD press release referred to as a “non-life-threatening medical problem.



There were several structure fires reported as well in Los Angeles County between June 16th and 17th.



The following information on the government-imposed water restrictions came directly from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) webpage.





“Watering Days & Restrictions

Based on the last number of your street address, your watering days are as follows:

ODD: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays

EVEN: Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays

Water use restrictions include but are not limited to:



Watering with sprinklers is limited to one cycle of up to 8 minutes per station per watering

day for non-conserving nozzle sprinkler systems (typical residential system), or two 15-minute cycles per watering day for conserving nozzle sprinkler systems.



ALL outdoor watering is prohibited from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

No runoff onto streets, driveways, and gutters.

No watering of any hard surfaces such as sidewalks, walkways, driveways, or parking areas.



Hand watering with a self-closing shut-off nozzle on the hose is permitted any day of the week before 9:00 a.m. or after 4:00 p.m.



All leaks must be repaired in, a timely manner.

No washing vehicles without using a hose with a self-closing water shut-off nozzle.



Customers found to be in violation of, the 3-Days-a-Week Watering Ordinance will receive direct communication from us and may be fined if the violation is not corrected. The first notice is a written warning. Subsequent violations can result in fines ranging from $100 to $600, as shown below. No monetary citations will be issued without [Any] prior-warning.”













