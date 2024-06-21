STUDIO CITY—On June 19, at approximately 9:30 p.m. the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) firefighters were dispatched to 8591 Mulholland Drive to rescue a hiker in distress. Video footage captured at the scene and posted at approximately 11:30 p.m. shows an LAFD first responder propelling down the hillside of a canyon with his rescue gear to help the distressed hiker.



When he got to the hiker who was down in the brush and could not get to his feet on his own. It took awhile for the paramedic to get the hiker up on his feet, straps on and in a position where he could make the trek up the hill.



The fireman eased the hiker up the hill, helping him with each step until they made it to the top, where at least a dozen other LAFD first responders were ready to assist.



When reaching the top, the hiker was able to slowly walk on his own. There were no reported injuries other than the soreness and perhaps his pride.



The Los Angeles Fire Department posted the following reminders of how to prepare for a hike.



“With springtime weather giving way to summer, we are seeing an increase in ill or injured hikers whose predicaments were preventable. Before you take out to hike LA, take a moment to review and share these hiker safety tips from your friends at the Los Angeles Fire Department.



Hike with a friend or family member



Take plenty of drinking water.



Let someone know where you are going and when you plan to return.



Don’t walk off-trail



Be aware of the wildlife that lives in all of our state parks.”



