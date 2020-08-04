PACIFIC PALISADES—On Saturday, August 1, the Los Angeles Fire Department had to air-lift an exhausted hiker from Pacific Palisades. The call came at 6:41 p.m. and alerted officials about a person who needed assistance because of heat exhaustion. The incident took place on 901 N. Temescal Canyon Road.

A Pacific Palisades patrol car was on the scene along with the LAFD. The hoist request arrived on a day when the temperature peaked at 82 degrees; the hottest day of the week. The helicopter flew transported one patient who needed medical treatment.

Officials did not release any information regarding the gender or age of the individual or the status of the hiker. The Los Angeles Fire Department tweeted an alert informing the public about the incident.