BRENTWOOD-On Tuesday, March 23, the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LAFD) responded to a grass fire in the 11000 block of West Terryhill Place in Brentwood.

Upon arrival, firefighters found “a small (approximately 100′ x 50′) area of fire in heavy brush and trees,” according to Margaret Stewart of the LAFD. “The fire is contained to the brush and crews are also defending a home with an exposed wooden deck.”

It took 32 firefighters just under one hour to extinguish the fire.

“Firefighters defended the exposed homes and prevented any damage,” Stewart noted. “Crews will remain on scene conducting mop up procedures to ensure all hot spots are extinguished.”

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.