HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Thursday, May 9, the Los Angeles Fire Department announced that they battled a fire that ignited a tree in the Hollywood Hills region. The fire was reported at 7:53 p.m. at 6700 W. Hillpark Drive.

Crews on the ground declared a knockdown on the initial dumpster fire, as well as the palm trees on fire. Blue flames were initially observed in the dumpster that were later determined to be caused by an electrical wire and conduit. LAFD HazMat experts indicated there was no further threat to the surrounding region.

The Highland Avenue off-ramp from the southbound 101 was closed while companies coordinated ways to extinguish the blaze. There were no reports of any injuries during the incident.