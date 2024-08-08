PACIFIC PALISADES—On Tuesday, August 6, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported that the city of Los Angeles Fire Commission recognized the members who intervened and help to ensure his safety.

In June 2023, a group of three friends were hiking on the Temescal Canyon Trail above the Pacific Palisades coastline. It was a warm, humid day and one hiker felt weak and dizzy, unable to continue walking. His friends called 9-1-1, triggering the dispatch of a hiker rescue response.

Task Force 69 and their paramedic rescue ambulance, RA69, made their way to the canyon while LAFD Air Operations dispatched two helicopters (hoist aircraft and command aircraft). Engine 69 and RA69 members arrived and utilized necessary equipment and supplies. The topography made radio communications difficult and the Metropolitan Fire Communications (MFC) 9-1-1 call-taker remained on the phone with the hikers and relayed information to the Incident Commander to help the crews locate the group. Engine 69 Captain was experienced in the area and used his expertise to find a better line-of-sight to the command airship to improve their radio communications.

Firefighters were able to locate their patient, a 55-year-old male complaining of dehydration, dizziness, nausea and difficulty walking. Initially reluctant to allow a full medical workup, the firefighters took note of his low blood pressure (80/46), high heart rate (116) and his hot, pale and diaphoretic skin conditions. These are all indicators of a potentially significant heat related medical emergency thus the Firefighter/Paramedics started an IV and administered fluids, along with various cooling measures.

While the patient’s condition improved, crew recommended a hoist operation.

The Incident Commander and helicopter pilots assessed the situation and concurred. After being hoisted, the patient was onboard Fire-1 and a 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG), that measured electrical activity of the heart, revealed the hiker was experiencing a ST elevation myocardial infarction – he was having a ‘silent heart attack’. He was swiftly transported via air ambulance to an appropriate medical facility.

A silent heart attack, known as a silent myocardial infarction (SMI), accounts for 45 percent of heart attacks.* They are described as “silent” because the symptoms lack the intensity of a classic heart attack, such as extreme chest pain and pressure; stabbing pain in the arm, neck, or jaw; sudden shortness of breath. Instead, one may just feel fatigued or discomfort and attribute it to heat or lack of sleep.

The coordinated efforts of the members from Fire Station 69, the diligent 911 call-taker and the talented Air Operations not only resulted in the successful hoist rescue of a hiker in distress but saved the life of the hiker.

The city of Los Angeles Fire Commission recognized the below members for their dedicated efforts and skillful handling of a patient whose life was in the balance:

-Pilot IV, Rickey Wheeler (retired)

-Pilot I, Scott Keelin

-Captain I/Paramedic, Michael McIndoe

-Firefighter/Paramedic, Jesse Beck

-Firefighter/Paramedic Dominic Marquis

-Firefighter Patrick Mandich

-Firefighter/Dispatcher, Anthony Zermeno