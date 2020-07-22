CALIFORNIA— On July 18, the Los Angeles Fire Department battled eight separate bush fires; one in Studio City and another near Lake Balboa.

The fire in Studio City was reported at approximately 3:30 P.M. in the 3100 block of North Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Drive. Nicholas Prange of the LA Fire Department reported that the fire pushed winds at speeds of 8-10 miles per hour and that the terrain made it difficult to access.

The largest fire on Saturday happened in the Sepulveda Basin in Van Nuys where 70 acres were burned. The fire was reported to LAFD at 3:06 P.M. and took firefighters an hour and 19 minutes to extinguish it.

LAFD posted on July 19 to their Facebook account, recounting the damages from the fires:

The Los Angeles County Fire Department assisted in handling the bush fires by sending helicopters to release water droplets above the terrains ablaze. In another posting with their photo gallery from the incident , LAFD stated:

“A coordinated attack between LAFD, LACoFD Air Ops, and a Park Rangers’ water tender produced a containment of the fire after one hour and 19 minutes. The fire burned a total area of 70 acres. No structures were damaged and no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.”