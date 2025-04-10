BEVERLY HILLS—On Wednesday, April 9, the Los Angeles Fire Department revealed that they participated in a technical rescue in Beverly Crest.

The incident was reported at 9:23 a.m. at 9829 W. Yoakum Drive. A hillside retaining wall (railroad ties) started to buckle approximately 15 feet from a three-story ascending hillside home.

It appears to be an ongoing issue. LA Dept of Building and Safety were notified to respond. There are no injuries and no apparent structural damage to the home. No further details about the incident have been reported to the public.