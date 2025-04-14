GRIFFITH PARK—On April 10, it was reported by the LAFD that they rescued a hiker at 5 p.m. on Toyon Trail.

LAFD Ground and Air Response with Los Angeles City Park Rangers to an adult male hiker who reportedly sustained a snake bite while on a remote section of the Toyon Trail in Griffith Park.

The patient was transported in fair condition by Park Rangers to the nearby Toyon Helispot, where the patient is being transferred to the LAFD helicopter, which has landed.

The LAFD Flight Paramedics will provide in-flight care during direct transport to an area hospital stocked with antivenom, that is awaiting their arrival. No details on the type of snake that bit the hiker has been disclosed to the public.