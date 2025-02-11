WESTWOOD—On February 7, the Los Angels Fire Department reported they had to rescue an individual trapped in a vehicle after a crash.

The incident was reported at 6:44 p.m. on the northbound 405 freeway. First arriving companies report a traffic collision with 3 total patients (age/gender currently unknown), 1 of which is trapped in a vehicle. 2 patients are in critical condition, 1 is in fair condition. Companies are on-scene coordinating to extricate the patient from the vehicle.

By 7:13 p.m., officials reported 3 total patients were transported to local hospitals following the traffic collision – that include an 80-year-old female in critical condition; a 66 year-old male in critical condition; a 60 year-old female in fair condition. One patient, a 72-year-old female was pronounced deceased, as well as 1 dog in a vehicle and 1 dog that was reported missing on NB 405. Details about the deceased female has not been disclosed to the public.