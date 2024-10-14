HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Thursday, October 10, the Los Angeles Fire Department disclosed that two people were rescued. The incident was reported at 4:38 p.m. at 7665 W Fountain Avenue.

A two-vehicle collision causing one vehicle to careen into the corner of a building. A total of three patients, two (one in each vehicle) are trapped requiring extrication. The third patient sustained minor, non-life threatening injuries. The LA County Fire Dept was on scene conducting one of the auto extrications. The extent of the injuries to the trapped patients is not known at this time.

By 5 p.m. the LAFD reported that both auto extrication operations complete with patients safely removed. Three patients are being transported: a 70 year-old female (condition unknown) being transported by LA County Fire, and a 30 year-old male in *at least* serious condition and another 70 year-old male (with his condition unknown).

No additional details about the incident has been disclosed to the public.