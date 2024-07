STUDIO CITY—On Wednesday, July 3, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported that it had to rescue a woman from a slope.

The incident was reported at 1:58 a.m. at 8469 Mulholland Dr. The LAFD performed a ground-based rescue of a 23-year-old female from a low-angle slope.

A LAFD helicopter was in the air to assist with illuminating the region. No vehicular involvement was needed and there was no major injuries reported.