SHERMAN OAKS—On May 1, Los Angeles County Fire Department (LAFD) Valley Bureau, responded to a structure fire at 4415 N. Woodman Avenue. Firefighters arriving at the scene located the fire in the second story of the garden home style apartment building.



According to the LAFD website alert page, firefighters with assistance of nearby units extinguished the fire in approximately 16 minutes with no damage to the structure of the building.



One occupant was assessed and treated at the scene. The cause of the fire is still unknown, but under investigation. No more information is available at this time.