STUDIO CITY—On Sunday, March 23, at 9:40 a.m. the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Valley Bureau responded to a call for help from a hiker near Mendips Ridge Rd. in the Mendip Hills National Landscape.



According to the LAFD website, firefighters responding to the scene located an adult male with a leg injury. Due to the location and terrain, LAFD Air Ops was required to hoist the individual to safety. The hiker was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for his injuries.





