PALMDALE— The Los Angeles Fire Department has been working with several crews to help combat with a large brush fire around Lake Hughes that broke out earlier in the week and still continues to rage on August 14.

According to a report updated at 8 A.M. on Friday, the fire broke out at 3:38 P.M. on Wednesday, August 12. The fire has grown to 11,637 acres and has only been contained by 12%. The report summary states:

“California Interagency Incident Management Team 5, a Type 1 Incident Management Team, has assumed command of the incident as of 0600 hours and will continue to work closely in Unified Command with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Poor overnight humidity recovery allowed the fire to remain active moving into drainages with downslope winds and critically dry fuels and made short runs to the ridges primarily on the western flank. Warmer and drier conditions are forecasted for today as an excessive heat warning takes effect at 11 AM. Near critical fire weather conditions could develop this afternoon and evening as gusty onshore winds could combine with warm and dry conditions in place. Current objectives include keeping the fire North of Castaic Lake, South of Highway 138, East of Red Rock Mountain, and West of Tule Ridge. Damage assessment teams are actively assessing the areas impacted by the fire and will provide updated information as it becomes available.”

The brush fire has caused evacuations at: Lake Hughes Road West of Pine Canyon and North of Dry Gulch Road, East of Ridge Route Road, West of Lake Hughes Road and Fire Station 78, North of Pine Canyon and Lake Hughes Road and South of SR-138. There has also been a few roads closed: San Francisquito Canyon Road from Stater Lane to Spunky Canyon, 3 Points Road from Hwy 138 to Pine Canyon, Old Ridge Route from Hwy 138 to Pine Canyon and Lake Hughes Road from Ridge Route Road to Pine Canyon.

No civilians or firefighters have been reported as injured, but there have been five structures damaged from the fires. Teams from the Angeles National Forest, and the cities of Los Angeles, Huntington Beach, Culver City, Beverly Hills and Santa Monica fire departments have been helping oversee the evacuations.

A total of 1,159 personnel is on the case, which has an estimated full containment date of September 2.