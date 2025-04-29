MINNESOTA– The Los Angeles Lakers entire season is on the verge of collapse after a disheartening loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves, 116-113 on Sunday, April 27. Trailing 3-1 in their Playoff series headed back to L.A., the Lakers are one loss away from being bounced out of the first round.

Game 4 went down to the wire. Jaden McDaniels converted a three-point play with 39.5 seconds left for the lead and stole the ensuing inbounds pass from LeBron James, leading a 4th quarter rally.

In a word, the loss was frustraiting. The Purple and Gold blew a 12- point lead down the stretch, with Anthony Edwards torching Los Angeles with 43 points.

The Lakers have a small roster, which means the T’Wolves have a huge advantage on the boards. So many second chance points because the Lakers were unable to rebound.

Another reason for the Lakers struggles is our role players. I’m talking about Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves: Where are you?

Reaves final 3-point attempt to tie the affair with 10 seconds left rimmed out and that was the game. Despite the fact and percentages, these Lakers continue to shoot and miss wide open shots.

James had 27 points and 12 rebounds for his 144th career double-double in the playoffs, surpassing Wilt Chamberlain for the third-most in history behind Tim Duncan (164) and Magic Johnson (157). James went 15 for 18 from the free-throw line, determined to get to the rim in what was the best game by the Lakers offense in the series, but he was scoreless in the fourth.

Former Laker Julius Randle added 25 points in the comeback victory. Minnesota is young, determined and hungry.

The Wolves have outscored the Lakers in the fourth quarter of every game by a total of 105-69.

There is still hope, but the Lakers must play better defense, and someone other than LeBron or Luka needs to score 20 points. Game 5 is Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena. We need every fan there, the Lakers need us now.