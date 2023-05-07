LOS ANGELES– Anthony Davis was dominant in critical Game 3 on Saturday night leading the Los Angeles Lakers past the Golden State Warriors 127-97 at Crypto.com Arena. AD scored 25 points and 13 rebounds as the Lakers took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal series.

LeBron James filled up the stat sheet finishing with 21 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. D’Angelo Russell carried the Lakers early by scoring all of his 21 points in the first half. The Lakers remained unbeaten at home in the postseason with a strong defensive effort against the reigning NBA champions.

Los Angeles seized control in the middle quarters, outscoring the Warriors 63-38 to turn Game 3 into a joke.

“After that first quarter, guys just really turned it up,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. “They dialed up their competitiveness, and their communication was great. … We were just playing a really physical, forceful downhill game.”

The Warriors led 30-22 after the 1st quarter. From that point forward, it was all Purple and Gold. Going on a game changing 30-8 run thanks in part to Russell’s sweet stroke. Russell hit five 3-pointers while scoring 21 points for the seventh-seeded Lakers, who suddenly are not looking like a seventh seeded team.

Seems like everytime the Lakers win it comes down to defense and rebounding. When The Lakers utilize their size and drive aggressively to the rim, they are tough to beat.

It was the second consecutive blow out, the Warriors cruised to a 27 point victory on Thursday. Less than forty eight hours later, it was the Lakers who won by 30 points.

Golden State is on the ropes once again, as their offensive woes continue. committing 19 turnovers while never mounting a response to the Lakers on either end in the second half.

The Warriors were one dimensional in Game 3, hopelessly launching desperate three pointers with no ball movement due to the Lakers smothering defense.

Golden State went 13 for 44 on 3-pointers — making just 10 while the game was still competitive — after hitting 21 in each of the series’ first two games in San Francisco.

Stephen Curry scored 23 points and Andrew Wiggins had 16 in a collective letdown for Golden State. The Warriors were held under 100 points for only the fifth time in 92 games this season.

After a rough Game 2 in which Anthony Davis scored only 11 points, he had an exceptional effort in Game 3. Davis played well on both ends of the court, blocking four shots and leading the Lakers’ latest strong defensive effort.

Los Angeles has built its 16-5 run since March 17 on defense, and the Warriors couldn’t hit enough shots from the perimeter to counteract their disadvantages in size and athleticism.

What superlatives can one even use to describe LeBron James? At 38, he is still in his prime mixing in a handful of plays that defied his age and 20 years of NBA experience. He made a deft spin move and blocked a shot on the other end shortly after he leaped the front row of fans and ran well up into the stands after making a deflection. King James in full force.

Pivotal Game 4 is on Monday, May 8 at Crypto.com Arena. Tipoff is at 7:00 pm.