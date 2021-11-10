LOS ANGELES—After dropping consecutive games to inferior competition, the Los Angeles Lakers earned a bounce back victory on Monday, November 8 at Staples Center over the Charlotte Hornets in overtime, 126-123.

Anthony Davis led the way with 32 points and 12 rebounds, including a pivotal block shot in the closing seconds to secure the Victory for the Purple and Gold. The Lakers improve to (6-5) on the season.

LeBron James is still out with an abdominal strain, hopefully he will return this weekend. James, at 36 with nagging ankle injuries needs to rest his body to properly heal. While Russell Westbrook figures out how to be an effective point guard for the Purple and Gold. In addition, the Lakers possess the oldest lineup in the NBA.

“Obviously you can’t replace what LeBron does,” Vogel said, “but everybody else has to do what they do better and you have to start that way.”

Besides James absence, key players such as Kendrick Nunn, Trevor Ariza, Rajon Rondo and Talen Horton-Tucker have also been bitten by the injury bug.

Carmelo Anthony, the Lakers MVP thus far added 29 points, while Westbrook notched his first triple double as a Laker adding 17 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists.

I’m just taking advantage,” Carmelo said postgame. “I’m not thinking about it. I’m just playing ball, catching and shooting and executing. It’s something I always work on. I feel good. I feel I’m in a good rhythm. I’m just taking advantage of what’s out there offensively and my teammates believing in me.”

It was an exciting game where both teams went on scoring runs throughout the entire night. Going on a 10-0 run in the third quarter, the Lakers took a huge lead. However, the Hornets stormed back in the fourth quarter led by phenom Guard and LA native LaMelo Ball who dazzled in his return to the City of Angels.

Ball had a triple double with 25 points alongside 15 rebounds and 11 assists. Charlotte jumped out to a four point lead in OT, before the Lakers regained the lead for good. With 2 minutes left in OT, Carmelo drained his seventh three pointer of the night, AD followed with a five-footer and two free throws.

Lakers Nation needs to relax and allow this new lineup an opportunity to gel. Also, our bench and defense has to improve which it surely will. Building a championship roster takes time and patience.

Up next is a rematch of the 2020 NBA Finals. Jimmy Butler leads the resurging Miami Heat into Staples Center on Wednesday. Tipoff is at 7 pm.