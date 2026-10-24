LOS ANGELES–The Luka Doncic era has arrived. That was more than enough for their season opener on Wednesday, a 127-105 home win over the shorthanded Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, October 21 at Crypto.com Arena.

Dončić certainly looked eager to define this Lakers era, posting 28 points on 7-of-18 shooting, 8 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals. He spent much of the game matched up against Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg and appeared to take the assignment personally. He repeatedly went after the No. 12 pick of the 2026 NBA Draft and let him know about it after the play.

That included a half-court shot to end the first half. The crowd went wild as this was the first time in eight years LeBron James wasn’t a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The future looks bright.

As for the other Lakers, trade acquisition Walker Kessler had a big Lakers debut with 26 points on 12-of-12 shooting. His 10 dunks were the most by a Laker in a single game since a big man by the name of Shaquille O’Neal in 2003.

Postgame, Shaq was interviewing Kessler, whose nickname is, ‘The Sheriff ‘. Shaq welcomed him as the newest member of the Big Man club.

It’s only been one game, and he’s already been compared to Chamberlain, Abdul Jabbar and Shaquille O’Neal.

Dončić assisted on five of those dunks, forming the kind of two-man game the Lakers had in mind when they gave the big man a four-year, $130 million sign-and-trade deal.

The new-look defense made life tough for the Warriors, who are without Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porziņģis and Moses Moody to open the season. Stephen Curry led the group with 23 points, but Golden State shot only 27 of 70 as a team before emptying out its bench at the start of the fourth quarter.

It was a transformative offseason overall for the Lakers. Among the nine Lakers players to see pre-garbage-time minutes on Wednesday, only three members were part of the Lakers last season: Dončić, Austin Reaves and LaRavia.

On Friday, the Lakers will host their crosstown rival, the Los Angeles Clippers.at Crypto.com Arena. Tip-off is at 7:00 PM.