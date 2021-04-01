WEST HOLLYWOOD—Singer Lance Bass, formerly a member of the boy band group NSYNC, has signed a lease to have a nightclub bar in West Hollywood with his business partner.

The nightclub, whose name has not yet been disclosed, will occupy space over the long standing 37-year-old nightclub, Rage, which shut down in September 2020 over a landlord dispute. The former property owners of Rage, Monte Overstreet and John Cole, have said to be reluctant to pass the nightclub to any new landlords they did not approve of.

Promoter Andre Scott told WeHoVille:

“Monte and John have been ferociously diligent in securing the perfect business to secure the spaces left vacant from the COVID pandemic and to escalate a revival of WeHo for future generations.”

Bass and his business partner also leases a restaurant/lounge space across the street. A post on social media by WeHoMegaClub.com promoting the new Bass nightclub states, “The Biggest Gay Nightclub In the USA Is Coming To WeHo This Year!”

Bass’ nightclub location is at 8911 Santa Monica Boulevard and is currently in renovations for the new space. The musician grew to fame with the boy brand who was one of the biggest acts in the 90s with members Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez. They had hits like “Bye, Bye, Bye” and “Its Gonna Be Me.”

No further details are known about the nightclub.