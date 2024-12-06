SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica indicated in a press release that residential landlords, tenants, property managers, service providers and city staff are set to discuss the latest information in landlord/tenant topics at the popular free annual Landlord/Tenant Forum on Monday, December 9. The workshop will transpire from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Main Public Library’s Martin Luther King Auditorium.

The Santa Monica City Attorney’s Office and the Rent Control Agency will host the event and topics of discussion that will include:

-Roundtable updates on landlord/tenant topics around the state

-Updates on changes to local laws

-Tenants’ rights to replace roommates

-Tenant protections during construction

-Q&A of general interest

Registration is required to attend the workshop. A recording of the Landlord/Tenant Forum will be made available on the city’s YouTube channel following the event.

Additional December events hosted by Santa Monica’s Rent Control Agency include a Spanish-language seminar for tenants on Tuesday, December 10, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Virginia Avenue Park’s Thelma Terry Building.

The workshop helps Santa Monica tenants learn more about services and resources available through the Rent Control Agency, such as details about how rent and amenities are determined, protections against eviction and remedies available for issues related to excess rent, amenities and maintenance. The seminar is free and open to the public.

A similar seminar for tenants in English is planned for the spring.

For more information and a description of the event in Spanish, visit santamonica.gov/rent-control-seminars-and-newsletters or call the Rent Control Agency at (310) 458-8751.