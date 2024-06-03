MALIBU—The city of Malibu reported on its website that the City Public Works Department is constant communication with Caltrans on the closures due to landslides that have been impacting Malibu as Caltrans engineers continue to assess the safety and stability of the slopes and the roadway at the landslide sites in Topanga Canyon and on PCH.

Residents, commuters and visitors to check navigation apps and Quickmap.dot.ca.gov for the latest road conditions and closures or call Caltrans Highway Information Network at 800-427-7623 before hitting the road. For the most up to date information, follow Caltrans District 7 on X (Twitter) at https://twitter.com/CaltransDist7.

Caltrans noted that Topanga Canyon Boulevard between PCH and Grandview Drive was reopened on Sunday, June 2. There had been a full closure of the important route which connects Malibu to the western San Fernando Valley, and which is crucial for the Topanga Canyon community, due to a large landslide following heavy rain in March.

Two northbound lanes of PCH are now open at Porto Marina. A decades-old landslide had moved into traffic lanes during heavy rain in March. The lanes were shifted into the center median, and northbound PCH had been reduced to a single lane since March

CALTRANS – PCH AT TUNA CANYON

Caltrans installed a temporary traffic signal at the PCH/Tuna Canyon intersection April 10 to assist with left turns onto PCH, as Tuna Canyon is one of the only routes through/out of Topanga Canyon.

CALTRANS – PCH AT BIG ROCK

One lane of northbound PCH remains closed near Big Rock Drive due to an active landslide. Over the past few weeks, the majority of large rocks have descended.

CALTRANS – SOLSTICE CREEK BRIDGE REPLACEMENT WORK

One lane of northbound PCH is diverted into the center media just before Corral Canyon for a project to repair or replace culverts along PCH to restore endangered fish habitat, and to replace the Solstice Creek Bridge. Motorists are advised to watch for active construction with workers and work vehicles, and a 30 MPH speed limit.