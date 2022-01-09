MALIBU—A landslide in Malibu caused a road closure on Friday, January 7, after a landslide caused a water main and gas leak. The landslide initially transpired on Thursday, January 6.

Malibu Road to Puerto Canyon were closed to allow workers to repair the water main and gas leak. The street was reduced down to one lane.

Water service was turned off which effected 27 residents and the lack of gas service due to repairs only effected 2 people according to the city. Three fire hydrants were also shut off during the repairs.

No evacuations were made and there weren’t any reports of injuries.