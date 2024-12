MALIBU—On Monday, December 2, the city of Malibu disclosed that Caltrans will close a northbound lane of Pacific Coast Highway from Topanga Canyon to Big Rock in Malibu from December 2 thru December 31.

Work will be done Monday-Friday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for utility work. No work will be done on holidays or during rain. Motorists are warned to watch for workers & work vehicles in the road. Traffic fines doubled in construction zones under California law.