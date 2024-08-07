MALIBU—The city of Malibu posted on its Facebook page that Caltrans will be conducting construction work in the region overnight on Pacific Coast Highway.

Caltrans will have overnight lane closures on PCH from Puerco Canyon Road to Corral Canyon Road starting Monday, August 5 and lasting till Friday, August 9 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for stormwater infrastructure upgrades.

The work is part of a larger project rehabilitating 13 culverts along a 25-mile stretch of PCH between Pacific Palisades and the LA County Line, which will continue through summer of 2029. Drivers are warned to watch out for workers and work vehicles in the road. Under California law, traffic citation fines are doubled in construction zones.