MALIBU—On Tuesday, October 27, the city of Malibu announced that lane closures for Construction on Pacific Coast Highway, Topanga Canyon Boulevard & Latigo Canyon Road in Malibu. Motorists should expect delays, plan ahead and choose alternate routes, slow down and watch for workers and work vehicles, and remember fines may be doubled in construction zones.

PCH paving project: October 27 through winter 2029/2030

• Malibu Lagoon to Ventura County Line: Weekday work, 6 a.m.–3 p.m., with at least one lane open each direction. Work includes pavement, curb ramps, guardrails, signage, lighting, signals and striping. Noise and vibrations possible. Weather permitting.

Topanga Canyon Boulevard: October 27–30

• Half a mile north of PCH: 15 MPH work zone.

• 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Tues–Fri: Intermittent one-lane closures with flaggers directing alternating traffic for trucks entering and exiting the work zone.

Latigo Canyon Road: Overnight October 29–30

• Latigo Canyon Road closed to through traffic at .3 miles north of PCH starting at 11 p.m. Thursday, October 29, until 4 a.m. Friday, October 30 for SCE crane work to replace a utility pole.

All drivers should can check traffic conditions BEFORE getting on the road at https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.