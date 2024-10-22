MALIBU—On Monday, October 21, the city of Malibu announced that Caltrans will close the northbound and southbound right lanes of Pacific Coast Highway between Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Big Rock Drive. in #Malibu Oct. 21 & Oct. 22,

Work will take place on October 21 and October 22 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for Southern California Edison utility line work.

By October 23, K-rail will be placed, shifting the northbound lanes toward the ocean and eliminating the median.

One lane will remain open in each direction during work. Proceed with caution, watch for workers and work vehicles in the road. Traffic fines are doubled in construction zones under California law.