UNITED STATES—From humble beginnings to international acclaim, Lanfranco Pescante has built a global hospitality empire rooted in vision, determination, and a passion for creating unforgettable experiences. His inspiring journey exemplifies how bold ambition, combined with hard work and innovation, can redefine success in one of the world’s most competitive industries.

At just 15 years old, Pescante made the life-changing decision to leave his native Italy for the United States. With no shortcuts and no safety net, he began working in American restaurants—starting as a dishwasher and eventually taking on every role in the business, from server to bartender. This hands-on experience became a personal “school of life,” offering him deep insights into the challenges and opportunities within the hospitality world.

Innovation from the Ground Up

In the early 2000s, Pescante made his first entrepreneurial breakthrough by organizing large-scale events in unoccupied homes across the U.S.—a daring concept that quickly went viral. These events, run with professional staff and seamless logistics, caught the attention of major venue owners, paving the way for his transition into managing high-profile nightlife and hospitality events.

The Birth of Franklin Manor

After years of successful collaborations, Pescante set his sights on creating something of his own. Despite numerous rejections, he pushed forward with a business plan he personally developed, and eventually launched his first venue, Franklin Manor, in Tampa, Florida. The project became an instant success—setting revenue records and establishing Pescante as a disruptive force in the industry.

Global Expansion and a Brand Built on Experience

What began with Franklin Manor quickly evolved into a global venture. Today, Pescante’s hospitality group operates in multiple countries, including Italy and across Europe, with a growing footprint in international markets.

Each new project follows a core philosophy: hospitality should be an experience, not just a service. From interior design to music, from guest engagement to signature cocktails, every element is crafted to evoke emotion and create lasting memories.

Adapting Without Compromise

Expanding globally means navigating cultural differences, complex regulations, and evolving consumer tastes. Pescante meets these challenges with a modular, adaptable business model—one that retains brand integrity while flexing to fit local markets. Supported by a world-class team, he ensures every venue upholds the same high standards, no matter the location.

People First: The Human Side of Hospitality

A central pillar of Pescante’s success is his commitment to people. He invests heavily in employee training, internal growth, and compensation—believing that a motivated and fulfilled team is key to exceptional customer experiences. Often seen working alongside his staff, he leads by example and fosters a culture of collaboration and excellence.

Hospitality as Human Connection

“At its heart, hospitality is about connection,” says Pescante. “It’s about making people feel good, creating memories, and offering a moment of escape from the everyday.”

With an approach that is equal parts entrepreneurial and empathetic, Lanfranco Pescante continues to set new standards in the global hospitality space. His brand is more than a business—it’s a way of life.