LOS ANGELES— On Thursday, August 6, authorities announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information that may lead to a man who vandalized a memorial display and wall of the LAPD headquarters.

On July 25, two separate demonstrations emerged in front of Los Angeles City Hall. One was organized by Refuse Facism and the other by the Youth Liberation Front. The crowd marched to the LAPD headquarters at First and Main streets.

The vandalism is said to have occurred at around 5:30 p.m. when protesters entered the property and defaced the wall and display case with red spray paint. The display case was a memorial of fallen LAPD officers and contained their badges. “FTP” was also spray-painted on the nearby walls.

“The officers memorialized in these cases made the ultimate sacrifice for their city. Now we need your help finding those responsible for defacing our tribute to their sacrifice,” said the LAPD in a statement.

The suspect is described as a white man, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, 180 pounds with dark hair and eyeglasses. He wore a face mask, a black hoodie, black pants and had a gray backpack.

Those with information are urged to call LAPD Central Detectives at 213.833.3750 or lacrimestoppers.org.