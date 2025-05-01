PACIFIC PALISADES—On April 30, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) announced the procedure to claim firearms recovered after the Palisades fires. According to the LAPD press release, they have recovered hundreds of firearms thus far.

Gun owners will be required to provide proof of address and a description along with identifying information about their firearms.



LAPD Chief of Detectives, Alan Hamilton made the following statement.



“Since January, LAPD officers have been working through the painstaking process of recovering and rendering approximately 500 firearms safe. We recognize that these firearms may hold significant sentimental value to their owners, whether as family heirlooms, historical pieces, or personal mementos, and we are doing our best to reunite them with their owners.”



During debris removal, guns found sustained substantial fire damage making them difficult to identify. Many are covered in rust.



“Despite the condition of these recovered weapons, the Department remains committed to ensuring that these items are properly processed, identified, and, when appropriate, returned to their rightful owners.”—LAPD

To report a lost/missing firearm, homeowners are encouraged to complete a lost property report at your local LAPD Community Station or go to the LAPD website and turn it in online.

“The Department remains committed to the community’s recovery efforts and to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and respect in returning personal property to those impacted by this tragedy.”—LAPD