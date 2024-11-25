HOLLYWOOD—On Thursday, November 21, detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department Hollywood Division reported they need the public’s help to locate a shooting suspect.

The LAPD reported that a shooting occurred on October 15 at approximately 12:15 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a shooting near Hollywood Boulevard and Western Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a woman who had been shot. She was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

During the investigation, detectives learned the victim had been in the process of renting a scooter when the suspect approached her and initiated an argument. The suspect fired multiple shots at the victim with a semi-automatic handgun before fleeing southbound on Western Avenue. A passerby who witnessed the incident captured still images of the suspect as he fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He stands between 5 feet and 5 inches to 5 feet and 8 inches tall and weighs between 130 and 160 pounds. He appears to be 20 to 25 years old.

Anyone with details about the shooting or suspect is asked to call Detective Greg Papik at Hollywood Division (213) 972-2971. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).