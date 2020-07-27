LOS ANGELES—On Saturday, July 25, Los Angeles Police Department issued a citywide tactical alert due to BLM protests that rapidly became violent. A tactical alert will allow LAPD to have more officers and resources on hand.

In a press release, LAPD reported that individuals from a very large crowd of protestors began physical attacks on police officers, vandalized property and walked onto a busy freeway.

LAPD online reported four officers and three protestors treated for minor injuries. Four individuals were arrested. Of those arrested, three were charged with battery of a police officer, one of which was in possession of a machete was charged with causing a disturbance.

“The Los Angeles Police Department is committed to making certain that Angelenos can exercise their First Amendment rights peacefully, and we cannot allow violence and destruction of property to put anyone’s safety at risk—whether they be officers, demonstrators, or bystanders,” said LAPD Chief Michael Moore.

News reports indicate that the frequency and violence that has been occurring in what starts out to be peaceful protests in L.A. are following a pattern of unrest that have happened in other cities nationwide.

The following video is graphic, but it was the destruction caused in last week’s protests that went violent: https://www.facebook.com/richard.hamann.75/videos/4555459104471634