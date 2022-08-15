WEST HOLLYWOOD—On August 13, at approximately 8:15 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department West Bureau responded to a 911 call of a man with a gun at 1236 N. Flores St. Upon arriving on the scene, officers discovered an armed man barricaded inside a burning building at the West Hollywood Historic Preservation Apartments.
At 8:30 p.m., the Citizen App reported the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived on scene to help the LAPD established a perimeter. According to police, the suspect was running around on the top of the building holding a fire extinguisher.
At 8:42 p.m., the suspect barricaded himself inside a shed. At 8:47 p.m. authorities were able to detain and make an arrest. The suspect’s name has not been disclosed to the public.
