LOS ANGELES—On May 1, the Los Angeles Police Department announced that a Los Angeles Police Department Hollywood Patrol Unit was involved in a crash on April 29.

The LAPD reported at around 3:50 p.m., a Hollywood Patrol Unit was traveling northbound on Gower Street approaching Santa Monica Boulevard and stopped for a red phased tri-light signal. Officers activated the vehicle’s emergency lights and proceeded through the intersection when traffic appeared clear.

As officers proceeded northbound through the intersection, a Nissan Altima that was traveling westbound on Santa Monica crashed into right rear of the police vehicle. This caused the police vehicle to crash into a pedestrian who was crossing the street in the marked crosswalk. The pedestrian and police vehicle then crashed into a Mercedes Benz that was traveling southbound on Gower Street and stopped for a red phased tri-light signal.

After the crash, officers immediately requested rescue ambulances for the injured parties. Various Rescue Ambulances and personnel from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to assess and treat the injured. The pedestrian sustained significant trauma and was transported to a local hospital where he died. All other parties were transported to local hospitals where they were treated and released for minor injuries. The Multi-Disciplinary Collision Investigation Team (MCIT) responded to the scene to conduct the Traffic Crash Report.

Anyone with any additional details is asked to contact Traffic Group Detectives at (213) 486-0690. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-2228477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.