TOPANGA—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Bureau Homicide is asking for the public’s help to identify a homicide suspect.

The LAPD reported on Monday, February 22, around 11:42 p.m., Topanga Area officers responded to a radio call at West Hills Hospital for a shooting victim. Upon arrival, officers learned the victim was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds. The hospital staff advised officers an unknown male dropped the victim off and left. Officers observed video footage that showed a male driving an older model sedan drop off the victim then drive away.

On Tuesday, February 23, around 12:20 a.m., the victim died from his injuries sustained. The victim has been identified as Tony Dunn, 26, of Northridge.

Valley Bureau Homicide assumed responsibility over this investigation. Further investigation revealed the shooting took place in a alley in the 20900 block of Gresham Street. Detectives canvassed the area for surveillance cameras and witnesses.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Steve Castro, Los Angeles Police Department, Valley Bureau Homicide, at (818) 374-1925. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

