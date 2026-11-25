WOODLAND HILLS—On November 24, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Valley Traffic Division (VTD) detectives, are investigating a hit-and-run traffic collision that critically injured a 20-year-old bicyclist.

The incident transpired on November 3, around 9:30 a.m., when a black Ford Explorer traveling southbound on De Soto Avenue collided with a bicyclist riding southbound in the designated bike lane, south of Victory Boulevard. The driver did not stop to provide help, or identify themselves, as required by law.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where the 20-year-old female was treated for severe injuries. Video of the incident has been published online: www.lapdonline.org.

Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves.

Anyone with details on the incident should call the Valley Traffic Division, Officer Gallo at (818) 644-8119. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wanting to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.