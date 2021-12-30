HOLLYWOOD—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Area are investigating a robbery in which a dog was taken on Tuesday, December 28.

The LAPD reported at 7:30 a.m., the victim was walking his French bulldog in the area Shoreham Drive and North Weatherly Drive when they spotted a parked black sedan nearby.

Suspect-1 exited the passenger side of the vehicle, while suspect-2 remained in the driver seat. Suspect-1 approached the victim and punched him in the back of head causing the victim to fall to the ground. They then grabbed the victim’s French Bulldog and re-entered the black sedan. The suspects drove away with the dog.

The first suspect is described as a Black male, in his early 20s approximately 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 165 pounds. His clothing was all black and he wore a red vest. The second female is described as a Black female. No further information about the suspects are available.

Anyone with details about this incident are asked to contact Hollywood Robbery Detectives, Detective Ledesma at (213) 972-2920. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to (213) 972-2971 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Individuals can also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.