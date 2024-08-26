TOPANGA CANYON—On Friday, August 23, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Bureau Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help in providing any information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved in the murder of a 61-year-old male.

The LAPD reported around 6:12 p.m., Topanga area patrol officers responded to a radio call of an “Ambulance Shooting,” in the 5900 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found the victim in the parking lot near his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and pronounced the victim deceased at scene. The victim is described as a White male. His name is being withheld pending, notification of next of kin.

Detectives from Valley Bureau Homicide were notified and responded to the scene. Detectives canvassed the area for witnesses and further evidence. There is no suspect(s) information and the motive is unknown.

Anyone with details about the incident is asked to contact Valley Bureau Homicide detectives at (818) 374-9550. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to (310) 726-7700 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wanting to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.