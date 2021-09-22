HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Detectives from the West Bureau Los Angeles Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Monday, September 20. The LAPD reported that at approximately 12:49 a.m., Hollywood Division officers responded to a call of shooting in the 5900 block of Sunset Blvd.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim inside his car in the parking lot. The victim was unresponsive. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded and pronounced the victim dead at scene. The victim has been identified as an adult male, his name has not been disclosed to the public. Authorities noted that the victim may have been robbed.

The LAPD indicated the suspect they are looking for is a Black male who was seen wearing a dark hoodie. He fled southbound on foot on Tamarind Avenue from Sunset Boulevard.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact West Bureau Homicide investigators at (213) 382-9470. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters can visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Tipster can download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.