LAUREL CANYON—On Tuesday, August 6, the Los Angeles Police Department reported Valley Bureau Homicide detectives are seeking details from the public regarding a shooting in an apartment that left one person dead.

The LAPD reported on August 5, around 9:30 p.m., North Hollywood area patrol officers responded to a radio call of “shots fired” on the 5600 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard. Officers found the victim inside of an apartment, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. Victim identification has been withheld pending next of kin notification.

Valley Bureau Homicide detectives responded to the location, and their preliminary investigation revealed that a shot was fired from a firearm in an adjacent apartment, which penetrated the neighboring wall, striking the victim.

Anyone with additional details is asked to call the LAPD, Valley Bureau Homicide, at (818) 374-9550. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.