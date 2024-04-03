CALIFORNIA—On Tuesday, April 2, the Los Angeles Police Department disclosed that the Force Investigation Division is investigating an Officer-Involved Shooting (OIS) that occurred in Hollenbeck Division.

The LAPD reported on Sunday, March 31, at around 10:15 p.m., officers were driving northbound on Vicente Fernandez Street from 1st Street, when they spotted an unoccupied pick-up truck stopped in the middle of the roadway, with its doors open.

As the officers started to investigate, they heard gunfire in the region of Mariachi Plaza, west of their location. Officers exited their police vehicle and walked toward the plaza where two males ran in their direction. One of the males, who was later identified as Gabriel Gomez, 18, was holding a firearm. Police officers ordered Gomez to the ground, but he continued running in their direction and an Officer-Involved Shooting transpired.

Gomez was not struck by gunfire and immediately fled west through the plaza on foot. Officers gave chase and located Gomez approximately one block away where he was taken into custody without further incident.

When officers returned to the location of the initial investigation, the pick-up truck was no longer at the scene. A search of the area was conducted and a second male who was with Gomez was not located.

A loaded, 9mm semiautomatic Polymer 80 Ghost Gun was found and collected at the scene. The gun was found with a loaded magazine and a live round partially lodged in the chamber. A spent shell casing was recovered in the area where Gomez was seen running from.

Based upon on the totality of the evidence still currently being investigated and statements by witnesses, Gomez was arrested and booked for 246 PC, Shooting at an Inhabited Dwelling, Booking No. 6784726.

No officers or other individuals were injured during the incident. Force Investigation Division (FID) investigators responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.

The LAPD stated on its website:

“The following information is based on a preliminary and ongoing investigation, which continues to evolve as investigators interview witnesses, review physical and electronic records, and analyze forensic evidence. The Department’s understanding of the facts and circumstances may change as additional evidence is collected and analyzed.”