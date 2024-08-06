LOS ANGELES—On Monday, August 5, the Los Angeles Police Department reported on its website they need the public’s help to locate Prisciliana Rose Douglas.

The LAPD reported that Douglas was last seen on July 23, near the intersection of 39th Street and Walton Avenue in Los Angeles. She is a 60-year-old female with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet and 4 inches tall, has a medium build and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

She has a dark complexion and visible moles under her left eye. At the time of her disappearance, the family did not know what she was wearing when she left her home near the 1100 West block of 39th Street. Douglas is of sound mind and her family and friends are deeply concerned for her safety and well-being.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Prisciliana Rose Douglas is asked to contact LAPD Southwest Area at (213) 485-2710. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.