LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Police Department, Foothill Area, Burglary Detectives are asking for the public’s help in providing any details that would lead to the arrest of the suspect who committed at least nine burglaries in the Foothill Area.

The LAPD reported in October and November 2021, predominantly during evening hours, the suspect was committing residential and commercial burglaries in the areas of Shadow Hills and Sun Valley. The suspect was spotted on video carrying various types of firearms, including handguns, bolt action rifles, and an AR-15 type rifle. All the locations have been adjacent to open areas and hillsides that the suspect moved around. The suspect is likely on foot, and no vehicle has been seen.

The suspect was last seen around the 210 Freeway and Sunland Boulevard on November 16, around 12:30 a.m. LAPD personnel, including SWAT and K9 units, conducted a lengthy search of the area but could not locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, with black curly hair, brown eyes, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, and appears to be 25-30 years old. He has a tattoo of a marijuana leaf on his upper right arm.

If anyone has any additional details regarding this crime, contact Foothill Area Burglary Detectives, Detective Wheat, or Detective Frus at (818) 834-3115. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).

Tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers by texting to phone number 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Tipsters may also go to LAPDOnline.org, click on “webtips” and follow the prompts.