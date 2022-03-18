CALIFORNIA—On Monday, March 14, the Los Angeles County Police Department (LAPD) announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible for the November 15, 2020, homicide of 26-year-old Michael McGarry in the Fashion District of Los Angeles.

The announcement was made at 100 West First Stree at 1 p.m. The following individuals were present:

-Councilmember of District 14, Kevin de Leon

-Los Angeles Police Department Captain Alex Baez

-Los Angeles Police Department Lieutenant Ryan Rabbett

-Los Angeles Police Department Central Bureau Homicide Detectives

-Family Members of the victim, Michael McGarry

McGarry, who was a truck driver by trade, was shot to death while working on a stalled vehicle. Authorities responded to a radio call at the Los Angeles Times Olympic Printing Plant in the 2000 block of E. 8th Street.

Personnel from the Los Angeles Fire Department were treating the victim when LAPD detectives arrived on the scene. McGarry succumbed to injuries sustained and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation revealed that McGarry’s body which was found by first responders was not where he was shot. A co-worker of McGarry’s found him bleeding from the neck at Enterprise Street and Mateo Street. That individual transported McGarry to the area where they met first responders. According to LAPD, the motive of the crime was believed to be robbery.

Anyone with more details is asked to contact LAPD Central Bureau Homicide Detective Salas or Alvarez at (213)486-8770 during regular business hours. After hours and weekends (1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-5273247).

Anonymous tipsters call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). A tip may also be left by downloading the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Choose L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers local program.