CALIFORNIA—LAPD reported that during a dispute inside the San Pedro Harbor Station on Saturday night, September 26— that an officer was wounded by a gunshot, but LAPD confirmed that an officer was not struck by a firearm.

According to police Chief Michel Moore, the officer was attacked and injured by the suspect, during a disagreement.

In an earlier statement police announced that a bullet skimmed an officer’s head.

The incident occurred around 10:00 p.m. when a desk officer was helping a man who walked inside the station’s lobby. The officer and the suspect were having a conversation that escalated into an altercation when the suspect allegedly grabbed the officer’s firearm and discharged the weapon multiple times at the officer. The officer was not struck by gunfire.

The watch commander on duty heard the disturbance and walked out to the lobby, and proceeded to fire back at the suspect, the suspect fled away in his white pickup truck.

Police went in pursuit of the suspect and chased the suspect a short distance. While officers were apprehending the suspect, an altercation started, and another officer was hurt and sustained minor injuries. The suspect was caught on 18th Street and Pacific Avenue and arrested, his identity has not been released, he was treated for minor injuries.

Several hours after the incident occurred, Chief Michel Moore tweeted that the officer was at the hospital with “bumps and bruises.” His injuries were consistent with being pistol-whipped or assaulted.

The incident is being investigated by the Robbery-Homicide Division, the initial reason for the assault and the motive has yet to be determined.