HOLLYWOOD HILLS—A Los Angeles Police Department officer was shot by another officer after responding to a suicide call near in Hollywood on Wednesday August 5, as announced in a tweet later that night.

The incident occurred in the area of Santa Monica Boulevard and Wilton Place around 2:10 p.m. when officers responded to a male suicide call. The 33 year-old male was armed with scissors and had a wife, mother in law, and three small children in his home, according to Police Chief Michael Moore. There was also a Rottweiler at the scene.

While the events leading up the shooting of the officer are unclear, the LAPD wrote online that during the encounter an officer-involved shooting occurred and a female officer was struck by gunfire in the wrist. The LAPD believes it was a friendly fire incident.

Chief Moore told reporters on the scene that is unclear if the officer who fired the shot was responding to the Rottweiler or the man armed with scissors. During the incident a fire extinguisher was also used in some manner, potentially to attempt to control the Rottweiler.

The officer’s injuries are non-life threatening and she is expected to make a full recovery. The dog, who suffered some injuries, was taken to a veterinarian for treatment. And the subject was taken into custody for an evaluation.

Authorities stayed at the scene of the crime for four hours after the incident. Chief Moore indicated body cam footage of the incident will be released.